Ohaneze VP Accuses APC Governors Of Attempting To Incite Nigerians Against President Muhammadu Buhari

As the nation continues to groan under the socio-economic hardship brought about by the contentious new naira policy initiated by the Godwin Emefiele-led Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the apex southeast socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide has recntly slammed the APC governors, accusing them of attempting to incite Nigerians against constitutionally recognized President and his federal government.

Recall that since the Central Bank Of Nigeria initiated the new naira policy, the likes of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai who is famouly known as the incumbent governor of Kaduna state and his counterpart, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje who is also known as the governor of Kano state, have come out to severely criticize the move, while accusing the President of attempting to derail the country’s democratic process. However, 5 APC governors have also been quoted instructing residents in their states to ignore Buhari’s order for the old 500 and 1000 naira notes to stop being used as legal tender across the country.

While speaking during a live interview with the Vanguard’s correspondent on Sunday, the vice president of the Ohaneze, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene made a hilarious statement saying, “We have only one Commander-in-Chief and he has made a nationwide broadcast stating the way he wants the matter to be resolved and these governors should abide by the president’s directive. If they don’t like what the President has done, they should approach the courts, but not incite Nigerians against Buhari and his government. We don’t want our democracy to be detailed.”

In addition, he further further ended the interview with a concluding statement saying, “What they are doing is a treasonable offense and so we condemn their actions because the situation in the country does not require further tension to be created by these governors.”

