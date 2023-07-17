Ohaneze urges FG to intervene in ethnic profiling of Igbos

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a prominent social and cultural organization representing the Igbo community, has officially informed President Tinubu about the commencement of what they perceive as the second Biafra war. They attribute this development to the actions of Simon Ekpa and his followers. Consequently, they have urgently requested the government’s intervention in the South East region by deploying troops to address the situation.

According to a report from the Nigerian Tribune, Ohaneze Ndigbo has taken a significant step in response to this unfolding crisis. They have announced a substantial bounty of $500,000 on Simon Ekpa. Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the Secretary General of the organization, delivered this announcement through an official statement.

Mr. Isiguzoro emphasized the gravity of the situation in his speech, urging President Tinubu to deploy soldiers throughout the South East, covering even the remotest areas. Ohanaeze believes that swift and decisive action is necessary to avert further escalation.

The organization also called upon the governors of the Southeast to take proactive measures to safeguard their region from external threats. Expressing concern over external influences, they emphasized the importance of local governance and decision-making in the South East.

Furthermore, Ohanaeze asserted that the responsibility to end Simon Ekpa and his allies’ alleged acts of terrorism lies with the people of Ebonyi State and the entire South East region. Their key argument revolves around Ekpa’s alleged declaration of a second civil war in the area.

The group is determined to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents of the South East and is resolute in their efforts to provide a secure environment for their daily activities. Simon Ekpa’s actions, which have reportedly confined southerners against their will, have posed challenges for the southern and eastern governors, who have thus far been unable to contain the situation. Consequently, Ohanaeze is urging the federal government to take decisive measures to resolve the crisis and restore peace to the region.

Feel free to share your thoughts and feedback on this pressing matter in the space provided.

Source:Nigeria Tribune paper

Graciouswriter (

)