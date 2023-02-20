Ohaneze Ndigbo Reveals What Will Happen If Peter Obi Is Denied Presidency After Winning The Election

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo had warned the INEC not to deny Peter Obi the right of being the next president of Nigeria if he wins the upcoming general election on Saturday. While talking with Daily Trust, Ohanaeze Ndigbo also urged the INEC and president Buhari not to succumb to the pressures from politicians trying to manipulate the presidential election on Saturday.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo said “On no account should anyone deny Peter Obi the right of being the president of Nigeria if he wins the upcoming presidential election, if he wins the election, the power should be given to him, not denied. If his right is denied from him, their will be doom in Nigeria”

“Denying Peter Obi the right of being the next president of Nigeria if he wins will cause doom and chaos in Nigeria which might be very hard to resolve. So to avoid that, no one should deny the presidency for Peter Obi if he wins the election”.

Ohanaeze also urged the northerners to support and vote massively for Peter Obi because they think he’s the only one who can unite and also bring peace to Nigeria at this current condition of Nigeria.

Content created and supplied by: Miracleikwor (via 50minds

News )

#Ohaneze #Ndigbo #Reveals #Happen #Peter #Obi #Denied #Presidency #Winning #ElectionOhaneze Ndigbo Reveals What Will Happen If Peter Obi Is Denied Presidency After Winning The Election Publish on 2023-02-20 14:39:06