Ohaneze Ndigbo Declares Simon Ekpa Wanted, Pledges To Give $50,000 To Anyone Who Can Help Get Him

Simon Ekpa has been declared wanted by the top Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, which has offered a $50,000 prize to anyone who can help.

It was alleged that Simon Ekpa planned to incite violence, sabotage the electoral process, and ensure that the South East region’s voting strength is diminished in the upcoming general election, according to Guardian Nigeria.

The Ndigbo said that Simon Ekpa is working for an unidentified presidential candidate since he is one of their strategists in a statement released by the Secretary General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Monday, the 23rd of January 2023. Furthermore, according to Ohanaeze, Ekpa is using his citizenship as protection to cause havoc in the South East and avoid capture.

According to them, “Ndigbo has set a bounty reward of $50,000 for anyone with information on how Simon Ekpa will be apprehended for his extradition and prosecution in Nigeria, to answer for his crimes, incitements to violent killings, and burning of public properties in the name of self-determination,” the bounty statement reads.

The declaration further stated that all Igbos, both at home and abroad, should be committed to the duty of protecting and rescuing the Southeast and be prepared to help stop the deterioration of insecurity issues, the decline of the economic and social system, and other related issues.

