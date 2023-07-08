Ohanaeze Ndigbo, ACF, Joe Igbokwe, Osita Okechukwu Knock Dokubo Over Igbo Secession Comment

The apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Arewa Consultative Forum, and several South-East leaders have criticized a demand by a former Niger Delta agitator, Asari Dokubo, for President Tinubu to allow the Igbo to secede from Nigeria. The Indigenous People of Biafra, led by Nnamdi Kanu, have asked that the Igbo be allowed to secede from Nigeria due to charges of discrimination and neglect by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Kanu was arrested in Kenya in July 2021 and extradited to Nigeria to face terrorism-related charges. Dokubo urged Tinubu and the National Assembly in a viral video on Thursday to modify the constitution to allow the Igbo to secede from the country in compliance with Kanu’s demands. He stated that he will collect the signatures of one million persons in support of his proposal. “Please, in the name of God, why do we allow this vicious cycle of irritability of people who claim to be victims when they are the oppressors and those who offend others?” Dokubo asked. Allow the Igbo to depart so that other people may administer the resources.

“A referendum isn’t even necessary.” The President and the National Assembly should convene, and someone brave enough to introduce a bill in the National Assembly should do so. A constitutional amendment is required. The five Igbo states should go, as should any group of people who desire to join them. “We stand to gain a lot if we let these people go and turn their country into a paradise on Earth.” Please, National Assembly, President Bola Tinubu, let the Igbo depart so that we can rest and they can rest, and they should be prevented from entering our nation.”

Chief Alex Ogbonnia, the spokesperson for Ohanaeze, stated in response that well-meaning Igbo people did not think Dokubo an individual worthy of the group’s attention. Ogbonnia stated that he could not comment on the topic until the body made a decision, and that the group could only respond if such a statement was made by other recognized socio-cultural organisations. “For various reasons, we don’t want to comment on self-government right now,” he continued. Ohanaeze will make a decision on it at some point, but if you follow what is happening on, you will notice that we have kept our remarks on what is going on in government.”

In an interview with Reporters, Osita Okechukwu, the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria and a founding member of the All Progressives Congress, condemned Dokubo’s words as null and worthless. “Asari Dokubo should understand that Nigeria is a constitutional democracy governed by the rule of law,” he added. “Please, if Asari has a beef with some Igbo, he should go and settle it with them.” Otherwise, he should avoid the age-old error of generalisation.

Mr Joe Igbokwe, an APC chieftain, told reporters that the bulk of Igbo seek social justice as stakeholders in the country, with only a handful wanting to secede. “Asari Dokubo does not speak for us, and if we need someone to speak for us, it is most emphatically not Dokubo.” We, the Igbo, will speak for the Igbo people, and most of you are aware of our position. The Igbo are opposed to secession because there is so much at risk. We play an important role in Nigeria. “We have made massive investments across the country, and we are Nigerians.” You cannot order a man to leave his home. All Igbos desire is social justice, equity, and fairness, and we have been talking about this since.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Baba Sule Bisalla, a member of the Arewa Consultative Forum’s National Executive Council, claimed Dokubo was not well-versed in the country’s history to make such remarks. Bisalla, who is also the Sarkin Shanu Zazzau of Suleja, declared that tribal secession was against the Nigerian constitution, stressing that the President, who was encouraged to help facilitate the breakaway, was a unifier and would not heed such a call. “A lot of people, especially the younger generation, don’t know Nigeria’s history,” he added. Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, and all the other tribes have these inter-tribal interactions, marriages, and businesses. It is unrealistic for the Igbo to declare their desire to secede.

