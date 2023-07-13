Ohanaeze Faction Announces $500,000 Bounty On Ekpa, Accuses Him of Causing War in Southeast

A faction of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the Igbo apex sociocultural group, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deploy more soldiers to the southeast region because according to the group, Simon Ekpa, the self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has declared war on the southeast region. The group disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Daily Post paper.

The spokesman of the group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, revealed that the southeast governors are out of ideas and they need help from President Bola Tinubu to deal with the external enemies of the region. He said Igbo people can no longer fold their arms and watch somebody controlling their land from Finland.

Okechukwu added that the group has placed a 500,000 dollars reward for anybody with useful information on how to arrest Simon Ekpa because he has declared a second civil war on Igboland.

“What we are saying is that Ekpa has declared a second civil war in the Southeast and anybody with useful information will be given $500, 000. This is a self-help to ensure that our people get a secure environment. The Southeast governors appear to be weak and they are using the wrong approach in dealing with Ekpa. Our suspicion has been confirmed that what Ekpa is doing is destroying the economy of the Southeast.” The group added.

