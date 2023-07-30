Ohanaeze Backs Gov Mbah to End Sit-at-Home in Enugu

The Enugu State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, has announced its full support for the Enugu State government’s decision to cancel the weekly sit-at-home enforced by a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). This faction, led by Simon Ekpa, had been imposing the sit-at-home order as a means to demand the release of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently detained by Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS).

In a statement issued by Prof. Fred O. Eze, the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu State, and made available to journalists, the group lauded Governor Barr Peter Mbah’s courage in putting an end to “the scourge of sit-at-home in Enugu state.”

The impact of the sit-at-home order on Enugu State’s economy had been significant, causing fear and disrupting daily activities. The Governor’s decision to take action against it is considered vital to restoring normalcy and fostering economic growth. The State had experienced an unofficial holiday every Monday, as businesses and social activities came to a halt due to the sit-at-home.

Ohanaeze emphasized that the Enugu State Government’s action was timely, showing the Governor’s understanding of the core issues at stake. They also expressed satisfaction that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu himself had issued an order to cease all forms of sit-at-home in the South East Nigeria. This move was hailed by Ohanaeze as life-saving since the sit-at-home had a detrimental impact on the very people that IPOB claimed to fight for.

Ohanaeze called upon parents, guardians, youths, and the general public to rally behind Gov Mbah and his administration in ensuring the permanent discontinuation of the sit-at-home in Enugu State. By doing so, they hope to restore confidence and vibrancy to the State’s economy and pave the way for peaceful coexistence and progress.

source: dailypost

