Ohanaeze Accuses Simon Ekpa of Collecting Million To Destroy Obi’s Chances of Becoming President

Ohanaeze Accuses Simon Ekpa of Collecting $1 Million To Destroy Obi’s Chances of Becoming President

The apex socio-cultural organisation in Igboland, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has urged Simon Ekpa to return the alleged $1million he collected from his paymasters, to tarnish the chances of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in the 2023 presidential election.

According to the group, Ekpa would be hunted across the world to pay for the atrocities he has committed against the South-East geopolitical zone.

The strategy Peter Obi is adopting is that all Nigerian Christians will vote for him, and Tinubu, Atiku and Kwakwanso will share Muslim votes, then he’ll win. So the man is digging deep into the religious angle, not caring about any amount of division it brings… Political itiism.

I don’t think anybody paid him, tho my opinion

Rubbish story, was he also paid to kill his kinsmen too. We better face the reality and condemn all criminalities. Otherwise the monster will swallow everyone.

Who pay the money to Simon Ekpa? My question

