Ogun:”The Gang Leader Of A Cultist Group, Killed One Of Our Workers & Dismembered Him” – Mr. Lamina

There has been a disagreement between the Iraye royal family in Ogun state and one Kamurudeen Lamina, AKA Sir K, after the former accused the latter of being a land grabber. The Baale of Iraye, Moshood Owodina, disclosed that Sir K has been causing chaos in the community and intimidating them with policemen.

In a video shared and translated by the Punch paper, Mr. Lamina gave his own side of the story. He said, “Now that you have come to my company, you can testify that land grabbers live in the forest. But this is a registered and reputable company in Nigeria. We bought the pieces of land from the Irate royal family and have evidence to prove it. We still have receipts and other documents certifying us as the actual land owners.”

“I went there in 2015, but they took the case to court. On January 19, 2022, Mr. Ganiu Eledaa, the gang leader of a cultist group, killed one of our workers and dismembered him. We saw his corpse 14 days later and reported the case to the police station. Mr. Eledaa and his group members committed the atrocities at Fakale. The King of Iraye harbored the cultist group in his town but accused innocent people of committing the atrocities. No one is above the law, and the Ogun State Police Command arrested six members of the cultist group.”

“We still have the consent judgment documents, which state that our company has some 55 acres of land in the community. I will advise the King of Iraye to meet his family members to tell him the true story of the community he is ruling.”

