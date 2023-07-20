Ogun Tribunal: Two INEC Staff Claim Thugs Disrupted Voting, Burnt Ballot Papers

On Thursday, two ad hoc staff members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) testified before the Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal in Abeokuta, the state capital, according to DAILY POST. Former National Youth Service Corps member Ezeajaegbu Desmond and Assistant Presiding Officer Okitipki Mogbeyi testified that unknown thugs obstructed voting in their separate polling units.

During cross-examination, Desmond, who worked at Polling Unit 0012, Ward 6, Makun Sagamu, said that thugs stormed his polling unit and set election materials on fire. Desmond stated that his INEC reflective jacket had also been burned. “I was only able to escape with the BVAS machine.” “We were taught to let go of materials if we were attacked,” he explained.

According to INEC ad hoc employees, approximately 50 people voted before hoodlums invaded the polling booth with firearms and burned all voting papers. Remi Olatubora, counsel to INEC, renounced Desmond during cross-examination, claiming he was never an INEC Presiding Officer. Desmond was expected to notify INEC before appearing before the tribunal, according to the attorney, despite the fact that the subpoena was directed to him.

“You were never a Presiding Officer, you are an arranged witness, a procured witness, a suborn witness,” Olatubora said, referring to him as the first to testify against his client. You were paid to testify on behalf of PDP.” Desmond, on the other hand, insisted on being a Presiding Officer, presenting evidence of the money paid to him by the electoral umpire and denying being paid by the PDP to testify at the tribunal.

Mogbeyi further told the tribunal that unknown political thugs stormed her polling unit and obstructed voting. She stated that she did not report the event to police because security agents witnessed the invasion as well. “I honoured the subpoena because I didn’t want to go to jail,” she said, denying being paid by the PDP to testify. It was addressed to me, not to INEC.”

