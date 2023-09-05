“Ogun State’s LG Chairmen Prostrated To Beg Gov Dapo On National TV, That’s Wrong”- Dr. Akin Fapohunda

Many hours ago, the director of Research and Strategy of the Afenifere Group, Dr. Akin Fapohunda, was interviewed on Africa Independent Television (AIT) where he spoke about the recent allegation against the governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun.

Dr. Akin Fapohunda said, “the federal government has disbursed five billion naira palliative to each state but how will people get with such? With what we’ve seen happen between the governor of Ogun state and his local government chairmen, won’t you agree if I say the political class has taken over? We saw Ogun State’s local government (LG) chairmen prostrating to beg governor Dapo Abiodun on national television. That is wrong!”

Speaking further, Dr. Akin Fapohunda said, “Ogun state governor, who was accused of diverting the local government funds is still sitting on the throne. The man who raised the issue is today languishing in detention. Between the both of them, who should be in detention?”

Lastly, Dr. Akin Fapohunda said, “today, the political class across the board are holding us by the jugular and we can’t breathe. We need a better system in this country.”

To watch the full video of the interview, CLICK Here (watch from 14th minute).

