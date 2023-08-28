Ogun State Was Allocated 3 Ministers While About 8 States Don’t Even Have One Minister” -Okonkwo

According to the Sun paper, Kenneth Okonkwo, a lawyer and spokesperson for the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for allocating three ministerial positions to Ogun State in the South West, while leaving about eight other states without any representation in the federal cabinet.

Addressing the issue, Okonkwo highlighted the constitutional provisions for appointing Ministers of the Federation, and expressed his belief that Tinubu’s actions were incorrect. Okonkwo’s statement comes in response to the recent ministerial appointments made by the president.

He pointed out that allocating three ministerial slots to Ogun State alone, while neglecting about eight other states, contradicts the principle of inclusiveness.

Okonkwo emphasized, “The president allocated three ministerial appointments to Ogun alone, which is highly concerning. This decision is particularly troubling as there are approximately eight states in Nigeria that didn’t receive even a single slot.”

