Ogun State Was Allocated 3 Ministers While About 8 States Don’t Even Have One Minister” -Okonkwo

Ogun State in the South West received three governmental positions from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, while around eight other states were left without representation in federal case, according to Kenneth Okonkwo, a attorney and spokesperson for the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign committee.

In his response, Okonkwo emphasized the constitutional clauses governing the selection of Federation Ministers and stated that he thought Tinubu’s actions were wrong. In response to the president’s latest ministerial appointments, Okonkwo made his statement.

He emphasized that it goes against the inclusiveness principle to give Ogun State three ministerial slots while ignoring about eight other states. “The president allocated three ministerial appointments to Ogun alone, which is highly concerning,” Okonkwo emphasized. Given that there are roughly eight states in Nigeria without even a single slot, this decision is especially concerning.

