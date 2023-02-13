Ogun State Labour Party Members Defect to PDP.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Some members of the Labour Party have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State.

LP supporters in the Ewekoro Local Government reportedly dismantled their organizational structure to back and vote for the PDP in the general elections on February 25 and March 11.

The former Peter Obi supporters were welcomed into the PDP by Olumide Aderinokun, the party’s candidate for the Ogun Central Senate seat. Aderinokun was visiting Ewekoro LG on Monday as part of his campaign.

In Ewekoro, the Vice Chairman of the Labour Party, Fayoyin Kayode, was in charge of the party’s members.

Kayode claimed that the LP members who were defecting to the PDP were doing so to stand by Aderinokun and other party members.

“We have decided to go from the Labour Party to the PDP. Aderinokun of the PDP will be our next senator, and we will fight to support him and the other party candidates, he declared.

In the several wards of Ewekoro, more than 2000 members of the Labour Party switched to the PDP, according to Kayode.

Aderinokun is a guy of integrity who stands out among his competitors, and we are excited about the future we will share with him. When I first learned about him, I was amazed by his background. Ibikunle Amosun should be succeeded by Aderinokun, who deserves it.

Trendzhub (

)