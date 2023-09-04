Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun Celebrates IGP, Kayode Egbedokun As He Clocks Another Year (Photo)

The executive Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has reacted as the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbedokun clocks another year today.

Governor Dapo Abiodun said on his verified Facebook page; “On this special day, our dear Inspector General of Police, IGP Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu, PhD, NPM, I extend my warmest birthday wishes to you, on behalf of the government and good people of Ogun State, your home state.”

He added; “Your dedication and commitment to maintaining law and order in our great nation are truly commendable. May your leadership continue to bring safety and prosperity to our citizens.”

He stated further; “I wish you an abundance of happiness, good health, and success in all your endeavors. Your unwavering service to the people is an inspiration to us all. Happy birthday, and may the years ahead be filled with even greater achievements.”

The recent post by Governor Dapo Abiodun on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Peteru4011 (

)