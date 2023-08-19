Ogun State Declares August 21st as Public Holiday to Celebrate Isese Day

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has declared Monday, August 21, 2023, a public holiday to commemorate the annual Isese Day. Isese Day is a significant occasion for traditional religious worshippers to pay homage to Yoruba culture and tradition.

According to the Daily Post on Saturday, August 19, 2023, Governor Abiodun had taken the initiative earlier this year, issuing an executive order on March 7th, 2023, designating August 20 of every year as Isese Day in Ogun State. The state’s House of Assembly subsequently granted legal support to this executive order on July 11th.

Expressing his views on this development, Governor Abiodun praised the remarkable harmony that exists among the adherents of various religions in the Gateway State. He emphasized that the recognition accorded to Isese Day is in line with the state’s ethos of respecting and valuing its heritage, thus contributing to unity and understanding among the followers of the state’s three major religions.

Governor Abiodun assured citizens of his commitment to upholding and respecting all religious beliefs within the state. He reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to promoting, preserving, and nurturing the distinctive culture and traditions of the Yoruba people.

As the traditional religion worshippers gear up to celebrate this occasion, Governor Abiodun encourages them to do so with a sense of decorum and responsibility, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the prevailing peace in the state. This move is a testament to the government’s efforts to maintain an environment of inclusivity and shared respect among the various religious communities in Ogun State.

