Ogun State Alone Was Allocated 3 Ministers While About 8 States Don’t Even Have One Minister-Kenneth Okonkwo laments

Lawyer and one of the spokespersons of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council has stated that the administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu allocated three substantive Ministers of the federation to Ogun State in the South West while leaving about eight states without any minister of the federation

Kenneth Okonkwo, while speaking, said that if one is to consider the constitutional provisions for appointing Ministers of the Federation, what Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu did was very wrong

It is important to know that Okonkwo’s Statement is coming following the ministerial appointment made by the president

The labour party spokesperson said that leaving out about eight other states in Nigeria and allocating three ministerial slots to Ogun State alone is very wrong and does not show inclusiveness

According to SUNDAY SUN, Okonkwo said that, ” The president gave out three ministerial appointment to Ogun alone and if we look at the act, it is very disturbing. This is because there are about eight states in Nigeria who didn’t even get one slot “

