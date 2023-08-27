NEWS

Ogun State Alone Was Allocated 3 Ministers While About 8 States Don’t Even Have One Minister-Kenneth Okonkwo laments

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read

Lawyer and one of the spokespersons of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council has stated that the administration of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu allocated three substantive Ministers of the federation to Ogun State in the South West while leaving about eight states without any minister of the federation

Kenneth Okonkwo, while speaking, said that if one is to consider the constitutional provisions for appointing Ministers of the Federation, what Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu did was very wrong

It is important to know that Okonkwo’s Statement is coming following the ministerial appointment made by the president

The labour party spokesperson said that leaving out about eight other states in Nigeria and allocating three ministerial slots to Ogun State alone is very wrong and does not show inclusiveness

According to SUNDAY SUN, Okonkwo said that, ” The president gave out three ministerial appointment to Ogun alone and if we look at the act, it is very disturbing. This is because there are about eight states in Nigeria who didn’t even get one slot “

Finesthandwriting (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Those Involved in the Muslim-Muslim Ticket will Betray Themselves. The Ticket is God’s Plan- Ayodele

8 mins ago

FCT Minister: Refrain From Placing Congratulatory Billboards In My Honour – Nyesom Wike

19 mins ago

Niger Crisis: Tijjaniyya Urges ECOWAS To Opt For Diplomatic Solution

21 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu Deserve Kudos For Shunning BRICS – VON Bos; Wike Bans Congratulatory Messages On His Ministerial Appointment

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button