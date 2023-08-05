Ogun Senator’s aide shot dead in Lagos

Mr. Adeniyi Sanni, an aide of Senator Solomon Adeola, has been murdered in Lagos State.

Sanni was killed under controversial circumstance in the early hours of Saturday.

Daily trust report that, The deceased was stopped at a checking point in Lagos where he was said to have been questioned about documents of the vehicle he was driving.

After constant communication with the wife, the legislative aide suddenly went incommunicado.

His corpse was reportedly found with bullet wound hours later.

Senator Adeola’s media advisor, Chief Kayode Odunaro, issued a statement confirming the unfortunate news.

“According to information accessible to the bereaved Senator in Abuja, Mr. Sanni was stopped by security personnel at a checkpoint while en route to his residence in Isheri in the Berger Area of Lagos.

When asked to give the paperwork for the vehicle he was driving, he did so through his wife, who texted all of the paperwork to his phone. WhatsApp.

The late Mr. Sanni reportedly informed the wife he was still examining the vehicle’s papers when she contacted him a short time later. His worried wife afterwards called Mr. Sanni’s business associates to report that he was no longer able to reach her husband on the phone.

“She was then informed by onlookers the Next of Kin phone number listed on her husband’s driver’s licence that Mr. Sanni’s gunshot-wounded body had been dumped near the Toyota Bus Stop in Oshodi.

“Senator Adeola, who is taking part in the Senate’s continuing ministerial screening process, is grieved and incomparably startled by the news of this tragic tragedy. Mr. Sanni has been a close adviser to him for more than 20 years. The killing is being looked into by the Nigerian Police Force.

Police have not yet responded to the news. At the time this article was written, Benjamin Hundeyin, a police public relations officer in Lagos, had not gotten back to Daily Trust.

