Ogun Senator Adeniyi Sanni’s aide found shot dead in Lagos

In a tragic turn of events, Adeniyi Sanni, a trusted aide to Senator Solomon Adeola representing Ogun West, has been fatally shot in Lagos. The circumstances surrounding his death are shrouded in uncertainty.

According to The Cable, Kayode Odunaro, the media adviser to Adeola, said that Sanni was stopped at a checkpoint in Lagos and was subjected to questioning regarding his vehicle’s documents. To comply, Sanni contacted his wife to get the necessary papers.

However, shortly after receiving the documents, he mysteriously vanished from all communication channels.

Odunaro stated in a press release, “Based on the information received by the bereaved senator in Abuja, it appears that Mr. Sanni encountered security agents at a checkpoint near the Berger area in Lagos while en route to his home in Isheri.

He promptly handed over the required car documents by requesting his wife send them to his phone through WhatsApp. Disturbingly, his wife called him later only to be informed that the vehicle’s documentation was still being examined.

This caused great anxiety, prompting his wife to contact Mr. Sanni’s associates and explain her inability to reach him, leading to the formation of a search party.”

The press release continued, revealing the harrowing turn of events: “Passersby finally made contact with Sanni’s wife using the ‘next of kin’ phone number listed on his driver’s license.

They sorrowfully informed her that Sanni’s lifeless body had been discovered at the Toyota bus stop in Oshodi with a fatal gunshot wound.

Senator Adeola, who is currently preoccupied with the ongoing ministerial screenings at the Senate, is utterly shocked and devastated by this heartbreaking news because Mr. Sanni had been a loyal aide for over two decades.”

Odunaro further disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting. Despite attempts to reach Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos police public relations officer, immediate contact could not be established.

This devastating loss has sent shockwaves through Senator Adeola’s team, leaving them mourning the untimely and senseless death of their dear colleague.

The tragic incident serves as a reminder of the dangers faced by those in public service and the urgent need for law enforcement authorities to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

RelationshipUpdate (

)