Ogun Police reacts as man said DPO asked them to treat burglar they arrested before handing him over

The Ogun State Police Command on Saturday reacted to a tweet by a man who said the Divisional Police Officer in the command told him and other residents to treat a burglar they arrested and beat up before handing him over to the police.

The command said on its Twitter handle @OgunPoliceNG that it is wrong to beat up or injure an arrested suspect before handing him or her to the police, describing such a an act as “jungle justice.”

A man, whose Twitter handle is @ADOLLY20 has disclosed that they arrested a burglar wielding a knife in their compound and beat him blue black before taking him to the police station.

He however added that the Divisional Police Officer of the station insisted they must go and treat the injured burglar before bringing him to the station, asking the command if it was proper for the DPO to do that.

However, reacting to the man’s tweet, the state police command disclosed that anytime a suspect is arrested, people should avoid beating or injuring him or her, adding that they should just hand the suspect over to the police and follow up the matter.

Describing beating and injuring of a suspect as “jungle justice,” the command said the DPO was lenient in telling them to take the suspect for treatment as he could have arrested those who brought the burglar to the station.

