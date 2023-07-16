NEWS

Ogun Police reacts as man said DPO asked them to treat burglar they arrested before handing him over

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read

The Ogun State Police Command on Saturday reacted to a tweet by a man who said the Divisional Police Officer in the command told him and other residents to treat a burglar they arrested and beat up before handing him over to the police.

The command said on its Twitter handle @OgunPoliceNG that it is wrong to beat up or injure an arrested suspect before handing him or her to the police, describing such a an act as “jungle justice.”

(Caption): Mr Abiodun Alamutu, new Ogun State Police Commissioner.

A man, whose Twitter handle is @ADOLLY20 has disclosed that they arrested a burglar wielding a knife in their compound and beat him blue black before taking him to the police station.

He however added that the Divisional Police Officer of the station insisted they must go and treat the injured burglar before bringing him to the station, asking the command if it was proper for the DPO to do that.

This is the screenshot of the man’s tweet on the matter:

However, reacting to the man’s tweet, the state police command disclosed that anytime a suspect is arrested, people should avoid beating or injuring him or her, adding that they should just hand the suspect over to the police and follow up the matter.

Describing beating and injuring of a suspect as “jungle justice,” the command said the DPO was lenient in telling them to take the suspect for treatment as he could have arrested those who brought the burglar to the station.

Below are screenshots of the response of the state police command on its Twitter handle:

Osfem (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 6 mins ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Money INEC Claimed To Have Spent, They Should Account For It; They’ve Misused It— Akin Osuntokun

4 mins ago

If There’s any governor that want to perform well, other northern gov will not allow him- Ibrahim Balarabe

16 mins ago

“We Need Men To Hold Us And Watch Our Backs, S€x Toys Can’t Satisfy Us” Blessing CEO To Women

19 mins ago

Tinubu ought to have arrested the man that gave Emefiele orders but he deliberately did not- Okere

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button