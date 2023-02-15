Ogun PDP Crisis: I’m Still In The Governorship Race – Segun Sowunmi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The crisis in the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a new turn on Wednesday with a former governorship candidate in the party, Segun Sowunmi, saying he is still in the governorship race.

Before the general election, Sowunmi made the statement in Abeokuta, the state capital, at a daylong workshop for about 300 ward party mobilizers and collation agents from the state’s 20 local government areas.

He continued by stating that he had filed a complaint with the Supreme Court in the hopes of succeeding as the party’s candidate for governor of the state. According to chennel.

The PDP stalwart urged party members to work together as a team to ensure that Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential nominee, wins the upcoming election by a wide margin.

But he urged party members to return to their areas and encourage voters to support the party.

In addition to cautioning them against any election-related manipulation, Sowunmi also praised President Muhammadu Buhari for the changes he had made to the nation’s electoral procedures.

