Ogun PDP crisis: I’m still in gov race – Segun Sowunmi

A former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ogun state, Segun Sowunmi, said he is still in the state governorship race.

Sowunmi made this assertion in Abeokuta on Wednesday during a day workshop for ward party mobilisers and collation agents from the 20 local government area of the state ahead of the general election.

He declared that he had filed a complaint with the Supreme Court in the hopes that he would succeed in his bid to become the party’s nominee for governor of the state.

The PDP leader urged party members to work together as a team to ensure that Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential nominee, wins the upcoming election with a landslide.

But he urged party members to return to their areas and encourage voters to support the party.

In addition to cautioning them against any election-related manipulation, Sowunmi also praised President Muhammadu Buhari for the changes he had made to the nation’s electoral procedures. According to Vanguard report.

