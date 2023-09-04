NEWS

Ogun LG chairman celebrates letterhead redesign, purchase of official phone as achievement

Joseph Badejo, the Ijebu North East LG chair in Ogun, has listed, among other things, the redesign of the council’s letterhead and the purchase of an official phone as an achievement.

In a banner seen by Peoples Gazette, Mr Badejo organised an event (July 26, 2023) at the council’s multipurpose hall to celebrate Governor Dapo Abiodun’s second year in office, the LG chair listed other items as part of the achievements.

They included the purchase of a computer, painting of the council’s secretariat, conference hall table and chairs, electricity pole and repair of a pumping machine. Others were the rehabilitation of a Nissan car (to collect revenue), sinking a borehole at Imewuro, distributing sports equipment to schools, grading roads, etc.

Mr Abiodun is enmeshed in a corruption scandal following allegations by Wale Adedayo, the chairman of Ijebu East LGA, that Mr Abiodun diverted Ogun LGA’s funds.

Mr Adedayo alleged in a letter to former Governor Olusegun Osoba as well as in a petition to the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) on August 27 that the Ogun governor diverted the councils’ allocations since 2019.

Mr Adebayo also alleged that the governor diverted N10.8 billion from the Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme.

Recently, a viral video showed all the state’s 20 LG chairpersons, led by Babatunde Emilola-Gazal, the head of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Ogun, on Tuesday, prostrating themselves to Mr Abiodun, begging for forgiveness on behalf of Mr Adedayo, their suspended colleague over his accusation.

Mr Adedayo Thursday accused the State Security Service of witch-hunting him.

