Ogun: I Removed The Private Part, Larynx, And 4 Teeth Of My Father As Requested By A Ritualist – Suspect

There was chaos in Oshoku village, Ijebu North local government area of Ogun state, after a 20-year-old man identified as Ridwan allegedly killed Ishua, his father, for money ritual purposes.

In a report by the Punch paper, Moruf Yusuf, the Commander of the, and Soji Ganzallo, the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Ogun State Community, Social Orientation, and Safety Corps, said, “At about 12:00 hrs on Thursday, August 31, 2023, officers of the Corps on routine patrol heard a strange noise in a building while at Oshoku Village in Ijebu North Local Government Area.”

“The officers entered the building to confirm what was happening, but to the officers’ dismay, they found a man’s body lying lifeless in a pool of his own blood, and the alleged killer fled the scene. He added that after a manhunt was launched, the culprit was apprehended by the officers.

On interrogation, “he confessed to having killed his father, Ishau, with a rope tied to his neck and a knife used to remove the needed parts of his body for ritual purposes.”

“The alleged killer told the officers of the corps that he only removed the private part, larynx, and just four teeth of his father as requested by a ritualist he identified as Baba Kekere.”

