Ogun governorship election petition tribunal adjourns sitting till Sept. 4

The Ogun governorship election petition tribunal, on Wednesday, in Abeokuta, adjourned its sitting till Sept. 4 for the adoption of final written addresses.

The Justice Hamidu Kunaza-led panel adjourned proceedings after all parties closed their cases in the petition filed by the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ladi Adebutu.

Mr Adebutu had dragged Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who secured re-election, before the three-man tribunal.

He has alleged that Mr Abiodun did not win the majority of votes cast during the March 18 governorship election.

PDP and Mr Adebutu, in the petition, marked EPT/OG/GOV/03/2023, accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of non-compliance with the Electoral Act and corrupt practices during the election.

The petitioners also alleged that elections were disrupted by some suspected thugs in more than 99 polling units, disenfranchising over 40,000 voters from participating.

They had closed their case after calling 94 witnesses and tendering over 200,000 documents in evidence.

Also, INEC being the first respondent, opened and closed its case without calling any witnesses.

Mr Abiodun, who is the second respondent, on Tuesday, closed his defence after calling six witnesses.

Also on Wednesday, the ruling APC and third respondent opened and closed its case after calling four witnesses.

Among the witnesses who testified in APC’s defence was Yemi Adelani, who was the APC state collation agent.

There was also Ifede Ifetayo, the collation agent for Ikenne Local Government Area (LGA) and Sulaiman Ayobami, who was the Sagamu LGA agent.

They were led in evidence by the APC counsel, Tayo Oyetibo.

They were also cross-examined by Wole Olanipekun, representing Mr Abiodun, Gordy Uche, who stood in for the petitioners, and Olumide Ogidan, who represented INEC.

In closing APC’s case, Mr Oyetibo, SAN, said he and his clients were satisfied with what they had.

“Having carefully examined the evidence tendered by the petitioners and the evidence adduced by the respondents, we are satisfied that we have covered the case.”

(NAN)