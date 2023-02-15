Ogun government warns banks against rejecting old notes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The government of Ogun state have given a warning to every commercial bank,who is following the directive of the CBN to reject the old naira notes.

Kunle Somorin, the governor’s chief press secretary, made the statement on Tuesday.

The chief press said that the governor, Dapo Abiodun, made the statement on Tuesday When campaigning for his re-election to the Abeokuta north LGA, to market vendors, present at Itoku Kampala market, Abeokuta.

The statement said;

“Abiodun’s warning came following the complaints received from the people of the state that commercial banks and some filling stations are rejecting the old naira notes as a legal tender.

“He noted that since the new naira notes were not available, commercial banks must accept the old notes to ease the suffering of the people.

“He called on the people to remain calm, assuring that his government was working assiduously to ensure that the present situation was brought under control.”

Further more, kunle said that;

“Abiodun added that the controversy surrounding the non-issuance of documents to some shop owners at the market would be addressed.

“He promised that some of the outstanding issues currently affecting the market would be given priority during his second term in office.

“The governor appreciated the traders for their support so far, imploring them to vote for all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress in the February 25 and March 11 elections.

“The governor promised that 200 market men and women would benefit from the government’s loan arrangement, saying that the ‘Oko Owo Dapo’ scheme would be extended to them.”

