Ogun gov poll: Amosun dares APC, leads campaign for ADC

FORMER Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, yesterday, dared the leadership of his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, by leading the governorship campaign rally of the candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Mr. Biyi Otegbeye.

Amosun, who represents Ogun Central Senatorial District, vowed to paintings towards the emergence of his erstwhile friend, Dapo Abiodun, who’s in search of re-election into the workplace for a 2d term.

The former governor, who arrived on the Ake Palace ground, the venue of the political rally, at 1.forty eight pm, changed into obtained amidst a rousing welcome through supporters of the party.

Addressing ADC supporters, Amosun stated aleven though he stays a member of the APC, he has determined to pitch his tent with the ADC, due to the fact Ogun West senatorial district, wherein the party’s governorship candidate hails from, has in no way produced a governor of the kingdom withinside the forty seven years of the advent of the nation.

He stated: “They have usually stated that the Yewa humans don’t have a person equipped to be governor, that they may be poor, that they could by no means be the governor of the nation however I actually have usually stated that that is sheer hypocrisy due to the fact this Ogun West is domestic to the Anisulowos, the Odebiyis, Dadas, Oyagbolas and plenty of eminent Nigerians, so for the sake of fairness and fairness, I even have determined to go along with Biyi Otegbeye, a completely a hit legal professional and guru in insurance, who has all it takes to retain to expand the nation at the direction of greatness.”

Biyi Otegbeye, the ADC governorship candidate, in his remarks, vowed to pursue programmes and rules that could make the country preserve at the route of greatness and financial prosperity.

