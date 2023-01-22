This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ogun declares Tuesday, Wednesday holidays for PVC collection

The Ogun State Government has declared Tuesday, January 24, and Wednesday, 25, as work-free days for workers in the state public service.

According to a statement made on Sunday in Abeokuta by Kunle Somorin, Governor Dapo Abiodun’s chief press secretary.

A portion of it read, “Following the extension of the permanent voter cards collection by the Independent National Electoral Commission until Sunday, January 29, 2023, Governor Abiodun has graciously approved two days, January 24 and 25, 2023, as work-free days to enable public servants to collect their PVCs from their respective local governments.”

Additionally, Governor Abiodun urged everyone in charge of running public markets and commercial businesses in the state to be flexible with their schedules so that people could visit the INEC offices or collecting centers where they registered to pick up their PVCs.

According to the governor, casting a ballot is a civic duty, and all eligible voters must be let to exercise their right to decide who will represent them in government.

