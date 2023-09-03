Official; Manchester United Announce New Shirt Numbers For Five Team Members At The Club

Ahead of their Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates, Manchester United announced new shirt numbers for five members of the team their official social media platforms a few minutes ago.

Fred Rodriguez who left the Red Devils on a permanent this summer left the number 17 shirt vacant. Mason Greenwood’s confirmed transfer to Getafe FC on deadline day also meant that the number 11 shirt was free.

David de Gea who left the club at the end of last season as a free agent left behind the number 1 shirt which Andre Onana refused to take on his arrival at the English club.

Numbers 15 and 35 at the club which were pretty much vacant were also filled as the Red Devils prepare for the 2023/2024 season leading into the international break. Registration of players in the league will soon be over so now is the time to register new players and shirt numbers.

Here are the players who got new shirt numbers at the club;

1.Rasmus Højlund was given the number 11 shirt, previously worn by Mason Greenwood at the club

2.Altay Bayindir who is Andre Onana’s backup from Fenerbahce was given David de Gea’s number 1 shirt.

3.Alejandro Garnacho who couldn’t get his hands on Cristiano Ronaldo’s number 7,was promptly given the number 17 shirt.

4.Jonny Evans will wear the number 35 shirt in his one year stay at the English club this season.

5.Sergio Reguilon who was signed to fill the place of Luke Shaw for the better part of this season will put on the number 15 shirt at the club.

Are you happy with the shirt numbers given to the five different players in Manchester United’s squad? Let’s hear your thoughts below.

WriterMedia (

)