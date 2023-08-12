NEWS

OFFICIAL: Kane dumps Tottenham for European GIants

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 mins ago
0 309 1 minute read

England striker Harry Kane has dumped Tottenham Hotspurs for European giants Bayern Munich. The former Leicester City player signed a four years deal with the Bavarians.

Image

Bayern released an official statement on their website to confirme Harry Kane’s move.

“FC Bayern have signed Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. The 30-year-old England striker has agreed terms with the German record champions until 30 June 2027 and will wear the number 9 shirt for the Munich club,” the club confirmed.

Image

FC Bayern president Herbert Hainer: “Welcome to Munich, Harry Kane! We’re very happy about this top-quality new arrival. The transfer required tenacity, bite and perseverance – my compliments to all those involved in these negotiations at FC Bayern, led by our CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen. Harry Kane will not only strengthen FC Bayern, but also be a real asset to the entire Bundesliga.”

Soccer Football - Pre Season Friendly - Tottenham Hotspur v Shakhtar Donetsk - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - August 6, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane applauds fans after he was substituted REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo

Harry Kane: “I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality – it feels very good to be here.”

chelseaupdatez (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 7 mins ago
0 309 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Some Senators Have Gotten N2m Recess ‘Token,’ Says Senator Ningi

5 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Ganduje seeks NEC approval to replace Lukman, Kyari, others, NIGER COUP: Nigerians reject ECOWAS war plan, back NASS

19 mins ago

A Ministerial Nominee Under Tinubu Holds Only SSCE in the 21st Century – Dr. Ody Ajike

21 mins ago

Niger Situation Like Mosquito On Scrotum, The Threat By Asari To Attack Niger Is Comical –Shehu Sani

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button