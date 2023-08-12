OFFICIAL: Kane dumps Tottenham for European GIants

England striker Harry Kane has dumped Tottenham Hotspurs for European giants Bayern Munich. The former Leicester City player signed a four years deal with the Bavarians.

Bayern released an official statement on their website to confirme Harry Kane’s move.

“FC Bayern have signed Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. The 30-year-old England striker has agreed terms with the German record champions until 30 June 2027 and will wear the number 9 shirt for the Munich club,” the club confirmed.

FC Bayern president Herbert Hainer: “Welcome to Munich, Harry Kane! We’re very happy about this top-quality new arrival. The transfer required tenacity, bite and perseverance – my compliments to all those involved in these negotiations at FC Bayern, led by our CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen. Harry Kane will not only strengthen FC Bayern, but also be a real asset to the entire Bundesliga.”

Harry Kane: “I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality – it feels very good to be here.”

chelseaupdatez (

)