OFFICIAL: Chelsea Unveils Caicedo’s Jersey Number Ahead Of West Ham Clash

Chelsea have officially confirmed the jersey number of their new signing Moises Caicedo ahead of their Premier League fixture against London neigbours West Ham United.

The Ecaudorian midfielder will don the famous jersey number 25, which was worn by the legendary Gianfranco Zola.

Chelsea released an official statement on their website to confirm Caicedo’s jersey number.

“Moises Caicedo will wear the no.25 shirt for Chelsea. Caicedo joined on a eight-year deal, with a club option of a further year, on Monday after arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion.

“The shirt number was famously last worn by Gianfranco Zola, with the Chelsea legend giving his blessing for Moises to take on the 25 for the season ahead.

“The number means a lot to Caicedo too, with the midfielder wearing 25 for Brighton, and he explained how he spoke to Zola before taking the shirt. He took the no.23 shirt for Senegal at the 2022 Qatar World Cup but that is currently occupied by fellow midfielder Conor Gallagher.

“Caicedo is our latest summer signing, following the captures of Rob Sanchez, Axel Disasi, Lesley Ugochukwu, Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson.”

Caicedo contacted Gianfranco to ask for permission to wear his famous squad number, with the Italian replying to our latest signing with the following heartfelt message: ‘Hi Moises! Thank you for the message. I hope it will bring to you as many pleasures as it brought to me. Good luck, Gianfranco.’

