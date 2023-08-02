OFFICIAL: Chelsea Star Signs New Contract Amid Brighton & Liverpool’s Interest

Chelsea star Levi Colwill has signed a new contract with the Blues despite interest from Brighton and Liverpool. The English defender signed a six years contract with the Blues.

Colwill signed with Chelsea as an Under-9 and progressed through the academy ranks at Cobham. He became a regular for the Under-18s during the curtailed 2019/20 campaign and featured five times for the Development Squad. He was loaned out to Brighton last season for a Premier League experience and he is back at the club.

Chelsea released an official statement on their website to confirm Colwill’s new contract with the club.

“Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce Levi Colwill has signed a new six-year contract, with an option for a further year, for a total of seven years,” the cllub confirmed.

“An academy graduate who started training with Chelsea at the age of eight, Colwill has established himself as one of the standout young central defenders in European football and this summer helped England win the European Under-21 Championship.

“The 20-year-old has featured throughout pre-season under head coach Mauricio Pochettino and has now extended his stay at Stamford Bridge.”

