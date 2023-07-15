OFFICIAL: Arsenal Signs Ex-Chelsea Midfielder (Photos)

Arsenal has signed former Chelsea midfielder Declan Rice from English Premier League rivals West Ham. The Hammers confirmed that they have reached an agreement for Rice to move to the Emirates for a British record transfer fee.

Declan Rice started his football journey in Chelsea academy before moving to West Ham. The Blues wanted him back but he opted for a move to their rivals Arsenal.

West Ham released an official statement on their website to confirm the departure of Declan Rice.

“West Ham United can confirm that agreement has been reached for Declan Rice to leave the Club for a British record transfer fee,” the club confirmed.

“The 24-year-old England midfielder leaves the Hammers having made a total of 245 senior appearances for the Club – the last of which finished in glory last month as he lifted the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy in Prague to end our 43-year wait for a major honour.”

