NEWS

OFFICIAL: Arsenal Signs Ex-Chelsea Midfielder (Photos)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 385 1 minute read

Arsenal has signed former Chelsea midfielder Declan Rice from English Premier League rivals West Ham. The Hammers confirmed that they have reached an agreement for Rice to move to the Emirates for a British record transfer fee.

Arsenal transfer news: West Ham waiting on Gunners' lawyers to seal Declan Rice deal with Jurrien Timber arrival imminent | Football | Sky Sports

Declan Rice started his football journey in Chelsea academy before moving to West Ham. The Blues wanted him back but he opted for a move to their rivals Arsenal.

Romano: Declan Rice to Arsenal, here we go! £100m plus £5m add ons| All Football

West Ham released an official statement on their website to confirm the departure of Declan Rice.

“West Ham United can confirm that agreement has been reached for Declan Rice to leave the Club for a British record transfer fee,” the club confirmed.

“The 24-year-old England midfielder leaves the Hammers having made a total of 245 senior appearances for the Club – the last of which finished in glory last month as he lifted the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy in Prague to end our 43-year wait for a major honour.”

SportingAbimbola (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 385 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

It Would Have Been Comfortable If Cases Were Already Concluded In Court Before Swearing-in – Ibrahim Balarabe Musa

3 mins ago

Astounding and Catchy Ankara Flare Gowns That You Recreate As A Married Woman

18 mins ago

Healing The Sick Is Not The Gospel – Reverend Father Oluoma Says, Urges Pastors To Preach The Gospel

30 mins ago

Who’ll Account For The ₦8,000? This Is Why Atiku’s Accusing the President Of Planning To Steal Money–Akunna

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button