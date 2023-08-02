“Off your Mic” – Akpabio Tells Sen. Abaribe For Asking A Nominee Question About Obeying Court Orders

During the screening of a ministerial Nominee today, the president of the 10th Nigerian senate, senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, told senator Enyinnaya Abaribe not to ask questions related to disobedience of court orders because it is preemptive.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe asked, “if your appointment is confirmed, what will you do if the federal government chose not to obey court orders?”

Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio blurted saying, “off your microphone! You can’t be asking such a question because it is preemptive. Another senator can help you rephrase what you meant. You cannot just say a government, which is just two months old, is disobeying court orders. You might have seen such a thing at play in the past government but the administration of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is one that believes in the rule of law.”

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (watch from 20th minutes).

