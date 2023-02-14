Oduduwa Nation’ Agitators Are Attempting To Amass Weapons To Disrupt General Elections – IGP Reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba has revealed that Oduduwa nation’s agitators in South West region of Nigeria are amassing weapons in attempt to disrupt the February 25 and March 11 general elections in Nigeria.

According to Channels Television, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba made this known on Monday during a meeting with strategic police managers at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

IGP revealed during the meeting that, intelligence reports have shown that agitators of Oduduwa nation are attempting to amass weapons and mobilize other resources towards disrupting the forthcoming general elections in the Southwest geo-political region of the country.

“… Other major crimes are the growing activities of Oduduwa nation agitators who, from intelligence sources, have been attempting to amass weapons and mobilize other resources towards disrupting the peace, security and election in the Southwest geo-political zone,” said, IGP.

In the same vein, he also raised concern about the nefarious activities of IPOB/ESN in the South-East region of the country.

The IGP urged the officers to ensure peace, free and fair elections in regions and across the country during the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria.

Source : Channels Television.

