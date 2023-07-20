Odinkalu Reacts As Supreme Court Debunks Claim That CJN Had Secret Phone Call With President Tinubu

In a recent interview with Channels Television, Professor Chidi Odinkalu, the former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), shared his thoughts on the Supreme Court’s denial of claims suggesting that the Chief Justice of Nigeria engaged in a secret phone conversation with President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu .

Professor Odinkalu expressed his approval of the Supreme Court’s decision to release a press statement addressing the issue, considering the current state of the judiciary. However, he also pointed out that the judiciary is now facing a significant trust deficit, which is a matter that needs urgent attention and resolution.

The professor mentioned two key instances that exemplify the lack of trust in the judiciary – the cases of Ahmed Lawan and Hope Uzodinma. According to him, these cases have raised concerns about the judiciary’s involvement in political contests, further eroding public confidence in the institution.

Professor Odinkalu lamented the current state of affairs, stating that the judiciary, which ideally should be a sanctuary for the common man, has become the opposite. This observation suggests that the judiciary may no longer be perceived as a fair and impartial arbiter, which is vital for maintaining a just and democratic society.

The professor further questioned the appropriateness of a Chief Justice remaining in office when his son is appointed as a judge in the Federal High Court. This point emphasizes the importance of avoiding any conflicts of interest and upholding transparency and integrity within the judiciary.

Professor Chidi Odinkalu’s interview brought attention to the pressing issue of the trust deficit within Nigeria’s judiciary. He commended the Supreme Court’s willingness to address the recent controversy but stressed the need for comprehensive reforms to restore public confidence in the institution. The cases of Ahmed Lawan and Hope Uzodinma were cited as examples of the judiciary’s involvement in political matters, further complicating the restoration of trust.

The professor also raised concerns about the current state of the judiciary, expressing the belief that it should be a haven for justice and fairness, rather than a source of suspicion and skepticism. Finally, he pointed out the importance of avoiding conflicts of interest and maintaining transparency within the judiciary to uphold its credibility and independence.

