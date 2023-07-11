Oby reacts following comment from EU that public confidence and trust in INEC were severely damaged

The aftermath of the 2023 Elections in Nigeria has left citizens, both within the country and abroad, reflecting on the process and its outcome. As declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), emerged as the winner with a higher vote count than his closest rivals.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), followed closely behind, while Peter Gregory Obi of the Labour Party (LP) secured the third position. However, both the PDP and LP candidates have taken their grievances to court, challenging the election process and its result.

Adding fuel to the fire, the European Union (EU) observers, who monitored the election, released a report that has generated mixed reactions. While some individuals have accepted the findings of the EU observers, others have vehemently opposed them. Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, shared a section of the report on her official page. According to the EU report, it states that “the public confidence and trust in INEC were severely damaged during the presidential poll.”

In response to the report, Oby Ezekwesili stated that anyone disputing the strong evidence presented in the report has only one course of action: to provide their own data and evidence. This suggests that she views the EU report as substantial and believes that those who oppose it should present alternative facts to support their claims. The report’s assertion that public confidence in INEC was significantly undermined during the presidential election has further intensified the ongoing debate surrounding the election process and its legitimacy.

The aftermath of the 2023 Elections has left Nigerians divided, with some accepting the EU report as a credible assessment while others reject its findings. The legal battles initiated by the PDP and LP candidates highlight the contentious nature of the election and the desire for a fair and transparent process. As the nation reflects on the elections and their implications, the arguments and discussions surrounding the EU report continue to shape public opinion and influence the ongoing discourse on the legitimacy of the electoral process.

