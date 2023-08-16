Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To The Removal Of “All Eyes On The Judiciary” Billboards By The Tinubu’s Govt.

The Former Minister of Education, Dr Mrs Oby Ezekwesili, has reacted to the removal of “All Eyes On The Judiciary” billboards across the country, by the Bola Tinubu’s APC led federal government.

While reacting, the former Education Minister made it known that a digital billboard is so much cheaper than the one that an obviously misguided regulator demolished. She went further and made it known that her massage to the Nigerian Judiciary is that they constitutionally owe Nigerians absolute judicial independence, transparency and integrity.

Dr Mrs Oby Ezekwesili made this disclosure in a post she made on her verified X handle on Wednesday afternoon.

She wrote: A Digital Billboard is so much cheaper than one that an obviously misguided regulator demolished. So here’s my message to our Nigerian Judiciary that constitutionally owes Citizens absolute judicial independence, transparency and integrity. #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary.

Recall that Bola Tinubu’s APC led Federal Government recently ordered that all the “All Eyes On The Judiciary” billboards across Nigeria should be removed. This order came days after billboards with the inscription “All Eyes On The Judiciary” surfaced in Abuja and other parts of the country, ahead of Presidential Election Petition Tribunal judgment.

Since the order was given, for the removal of All Eyes On The Judiciary Billboards, hundreds of Nigerians have spoken against that particular move that was made by the Bola Tinubu’s led government, describing it as anti democratic. As Nigerians continue to wait for the court to give its judgement on the election matters, many are hoping that the court will deliver a credible judgement that will be acceptable by majority of Nigerians.

