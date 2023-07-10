Oby Ezekwesili Reacts To A Report About Her After She Held A Media Round Table With Journalist

The former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili has reacted to a report about her on GUARDIAN. Recall that Ezekwesili recently charged media practitioners to act as a watchdog between the citizens and the government. According to her, media practitioners should stand firm in holding political office holders to account for their services to the nation.

At the media roundtable in Abuja on Sunday, the former minister of education said that time had come for the Nigerian media practitioners to rise above sentiments and hold politicians accountable in discharging the role of the media as the fourth estate of the realm.

However, on Monday, she made a post backing what she said at the media round table in Abuja. In the post that she made on her verified Twitter page, she said that there is a reason why the media is called the 4th estate of the realm

