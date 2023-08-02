Oby Ezekwesili Reacts Following Chimamanda Adichie’s Appearance At The Tribunal With Peter Obi

Oby Ezekwesili, a well-known former minister of education and active social media user, expressed her strong support for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, following Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s appearance before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

To recap, the Independent National Electoral Commission confirmed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory over Peter Obi, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in the recent election, making him the leader of the All Progressives Congress and the country’s top political office holder.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party filed petitions challenging Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory, leading to the ongoing proceedings at the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja, Nigeria.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, a renowned writer known for her candidness, openly supports Peter Obi, and her appearance in the process garnered attention.

Oby Ezekwesili, showing her enthusiasm, tweeted “Awesome!” from her official Twitter account in response to the news. She encourages everyone to pay close attention to the #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary movement to observe the judicial system in action, emphasizing the significance of the #CitizensOffice in representative governance.

With thousands of followers on Twitter, Oby Ezekwesili’s recent tweet has sparked numerous comments from her engaged audience. The image shared on Oby Ezekwesili’s Twitter account portrays the growing public interest in the ongoing proceedings and reflects the citizens’ vigilance in monitoring the judicial system.

