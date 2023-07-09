Oby Ezekwesili Reacts After The Chief Justice Of The Supreme Court Of Kenya Was Awarded At An Event

Ezekwesili’s Twitter post praised the justices who received recognition at the event, commending their dedication to strengthening the judiciary’s autonomy. Her message resonated with her followers and highlighted the importance of recognizing and supporting women’s contributions to the legal field and society as a whole.

Former Nigerian Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, expressed her reaction following the recognition of Martha Koome, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Kenya, at an event. Ezekwesili took to her official Twitter account on Saturday to share her thoughts on the occasion. The event aimed to honor women and was attended by Ezekwesili and numerous other women from around the world.

