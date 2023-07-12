Oby Ezekwesili Reacts After EU Said That Public Confidence And Trust In INEC Were Severely Damaged

The 2023 Elections in Nigeria have concluded, but Nigerians both at home and abroad are still reflecting on the process and its outcome. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressive Congress (APC), as the winner of the presidential election. Tinubu received more votes than his closest rivals, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Peter Gregory Obi from the Labour Party secured the third spot.

Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, shared a portion of the report on her official page. The report, conducted by the European Union (EU), highlighted that the public’s confidence and trust in INEC had been severely damaged during the presidential poll. In response to the report, Ezekwesili stated that anyone who wishes to challenge the evidence-backed report has a simple task—to present their own data.

The announcement by INEC, declaring Tinubu as the winner, has stirred discussions and debates among Nigerians. Many are expressing concerns about the credibility and transparency of the electoral process. The EU report’s findings further add to the growing skepticism surrounding INEC’s handling of the election. Ezekwesili’s call for opposing parties to provide their own data indicates a demand for concrete evidence and a willingness to engage in a fact-based discussion.

The aftermath of the 2023 Elections in Nigeria has left citizens contemplating the fairness and legitimacy of the results. While Tinubu emerged as the victor, the EU report’s assertion of damaged public confidence in INEC raises questions about the overall integrity of the electoral system. As Nigerians continue to analyze and discuss the process and outcome, the importance of data-backed claims and transparency in future elections becomes a central focus for those seeking to restore faith in the democratic process.

