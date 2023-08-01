Oby Ezekwesili Reacts After Chimamanda Adichie Was Spotted With Peter Obi At The Election Tribunal

The former Minister of Education and Social Media Influencer, Oby Ezekwesili has reacted after award-winning writer and feminist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attended today’s proceeding at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

(Photo Credit – BBC Pidgin Verified Facebook Page)

Recall that according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are currently challenging the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the Presidential Election Tribunal in Abuja.

(Photo Credit – The Nation paper Verified Facebook Page)

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who is known for her outspokenness is one of the most respected and revered supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last presidential election, Peter Obi.

Reacting to the development, the former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili said on her verified Twitter page; “Awesome! This is an exemplary demonstration of what #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary actually means by @ChimamandaReal. All our 👀 are definitely watching our Judiciary intensely. #OfficeOfTheCitizen is the highest Office in a Democracy.”

(Photo Credit – Oby Ezekwesili Verified Twitter Page)

The recent post by Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili on her verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from her fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Oby Ezekwesili Verified Twitter Page

Penkelemesi (

)