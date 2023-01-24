This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Oby Ezekwesili Breaks Silence On Peter Obi Campaign Rallies

On Sunday, Oby Ezekwesili, a prominent Nigerian human rights activist and a previous Presidential candidate, issued a message via her twitter account in which she publicly criticized Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party. Oby Ezekwesili has supposedly stated that Peter Obi’s Campaigns felt natural and energizingly exciting. Instead, she praised Peter Obi’s campaign staff.

“Peter Obi’s campaign really do feel organically and refreshingly exciting,” she remarked, paraphrasing the original statement by Oby Ezekwesili. We applaud their campaign staff for their hard work.

You may see a copy of Oby Ezekwesili’s initial tweet with her full message embedded below:

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, and Datti Ahmed, his running mate, conducted a campaign event in Kano State today, where hundreds of their supporters turned out to demonstrate their support for Obi and the Labour Party.

Please feel free to like, share, follow and comment for more information and also consider following me on social media.

Content created and supplied by: Loyalnews (via 50minds

News )

#Oby #Ezekwesili #Breaks #Silence #Peter #Obi #Campaign #RalliesOby Ezekwesili Breaks Silence On Peter Obi Campaign Rallies Publish on 2023-01-24 09:15:07