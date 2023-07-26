OBJ once went to Chad to ask them to return back the man they remove during a coup- Kassim Afegbua

Kassim Afegbua, the former commissioner for information in Edo State, has revealed Nigeria’s crucial involvement in averting a coup and restoring stability in Chad. During an interview on TVC , Afegbua highlighted that this significant event occurred during the tenure of President Olusegun Obasanjo in Nigeria.

According to Afegbua, a coup had taken place in the Republic of Chad, leading to the ousting of its leader. Sensing the potential crisis that could unfold in the neighboring country, President Obasanjo took decisive action. He personally traveled to Chad and exerted diplomatic pressure to ensure the reinstatement of the deposed leader, effectively foiling any further unrest.

In his own words, Afegbua explained the sequence of events, recalling, “There was a time when there was a coup in Chad, and I remember that was under President Obasanjo. He had to move to Chad and said that they must return the man who was removed; they must bring him back to power.” President Obasanjo’s proactive approach to mediation and negotiation played a pivotal role in stabilizing the situation in Chad.

By securing a deal and successfully restoring the overthrown leader to his position, Nigeria played a vital role in preventing violence and crisis from erupting within Chad. Afegbua acknowledged that Nigeria has often embraced the role of the “giant of Africa” in taking responsibility for peacekeeping efforts in the region. This particular instance demonstrated Nigeria’s commitment to fulfilling its role as a regional leader and big brother.

Although Nigeria has made commendable contributions in various areas, Afegbua believes there is still work to be done to solidify the nation’s stature as a preeminent force on the continent. As Africa’s giant, Nigeria should continue to explore opportunities for positive engagement and collaboration with other African nations to foster peace, stability, and development across the continent.

Kassim Afegbua’s account points towards Nigeria’s instrumental involvement in preventing a crisis in Chad through President Obasanjo’s intervention. By skillfully navigating diplomatic channels and brokering a deal, Nigeria exemplified its commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region. Nonetheless, Afegbua emphasizes the need for sustained efforts to bolster Nigeria’s position as a guiding force and role model in Africa.

