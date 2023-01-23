OBJ Choose Not To Endorsed Atiku Or Tinubu Because He Has A Score To Settle With Them- Bamidele

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In an interview, The Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in Ekiti State, Bamidele Faparusi has reacted to the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement for the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi. According to him, Obasanjo knows Peter Obi is not the best but decided to endorsed him because he had a score to settle with Atiku and Tinubu

Speaking during the interview with Sun paper, Bamidele Faparusi said ” They are citizens of this country and they have the right to support any candidate of their choice but don’t forget that Obasanjo has score to settle with Tinubu and also has score to settle with Atiku, so it is not surprising if he goes to the third alternative. So, him supporting Obi is just the only choice available to him, it is not because Obi is the best.

