OBJ and Atiku took Bola Ige who was AD party member as attorney general of federation in 1999– Wike

Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers state and current minister for FCT, has said that in 1999, Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku Abubakar appointed the late Bola Ige, a member of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) party, as the Attorney General of the federation.

Wike shared this historical context during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today program. He was responding to a question from Seun Okinbaloye about his membership in the PDP while serving in an APC government.

Wike expressed his view that governance in Nigeria isn’t solely about political parties. He stated that a party is merely a platform that someone uses to serve the people.

“I’m a dedicated member of the PDP,” Wike affirmed.

Seun Okinbaloye interjected, asking if he meant he wouldn’t leave the party. Nyesom Wike reacted by pointing out a sentiment he dislikes about Nigerians. He questioned the connection between being in the PDP and serving under an APC government, emphasizing that governance is the priority.

He then referenced the past, noting that in 1999, Obasanjo and Atiku appointed Bola Ige, who belonged to the AD party, not only as the minister of power but also as the Attorney General of the federation, which is the highest-ranking ministerial position in the country. Wike explained that Obasanjo and Atiku believed that Ige could contribute effectively in that role, regardless of his party affiliation.

Wike concluded by stating that he has been clear about his intentions as a PDP member: supporting equity, fairness, and justice. Nyesom Wike highlighted an example from 1999 when a member of a different party was appointed to a high-ranking government position. He emphasized that political party affiliation doesn’t necessarily dictate someone’s capability to contribute to governance. Wike also expressed his commitment to supporting fairness and justice as a PDP member.

