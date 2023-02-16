Obi’s Wife Reveals The Kind Of First Lady She Would Be As She Tells People To Fault Her If Obi Fails

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is still touring around states in Nigeria, as he was spotted today in a town hall meeting in Imo, Owerri, where his wife, Mrs. Margaret Obi, was also present. Despite the fact that the Labour Party has finished their presidential campaign rally, Peter Obi is still touring around states in Nigeria.

Mrs. Margaret Obi, along with other women affiliated with the Labour Party, has participated in grassroots awareness campaigns for the benefit of women in states such as Cross River and Edo States. Mrs. Margaret Obi, while participating in a Town Hall meeting with other ladies in the state of Owerri, stated that people should hold her accountable in the event that her husband does not fulfill anything he promises.

Mrs. Margaret said that she didn’t want to be the kind of first lady who would just put on clothes and walk around doing nothing, but rather the kind of first lady who would make Nigerians happy. She said that she wanted to be a first lady who would make Nigerians happy.

