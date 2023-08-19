NEWS

Obi’s Track Record As A Fiscally Responsible Leader Raises Fears Within APC – Akin Osuntokun

As Nigerians anxiously await the verdict to be delivered by the five-man panel of Appeal Court Justices currently presiding over the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja, prominent Southwest politician, and Labour Party chieftain, Balogun Akin Osuntokun has taken to social media to tackle the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over its ongoing post-election tussle with his party’s flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi.

In series of tweets posted on his Twitter handle on Saturday, August 19, Osuntokun, who was the Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council in the run-up to the February 25 polls, opined that Obi’s history of uprightness and astuteness with public funds are a source of fear for the APC.

The LP chieftain then went on to allege that the ruling party’s opposition to Obi’s candidacy stems from the perception that his presidency will promote a more accountable and transparent political environment in the country.

He wrote; “Peter Obi’s track record as a fiscally Responsible leader raises fears within the APC that his presidency would curtail embezzlement and prevent oil theft.

The APC’s opposition to Obi stems from the perception that his leadership would disrupt established systems of corruption and promote a more accountable political environment.”

