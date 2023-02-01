Obi’s Team Reacts After Atiku Said That He Is In Talks With Obi To Support His Presidential Ambition

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The campaign organization of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has reacted to the statement from the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, that he is in talks with Peter Obi to support his ambition in the forthcoming election.

During a recent interview with BBC Hausa service which was also carried by The Punch on Wednesday morning, Atiku had said that he does not see Peter Obi and the New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as threats. He said that he is in talks with both candidates for a possible alliance, and that one of them may come and meet with him.

He said – “Although I see no threat in any of them, we are in talks, and the discussion might yield a positive result that will see one of them coming.”

In reaction to Atiku’s claim, Peter Obi’s team has said that Obi is not in any talks with Atiku Abubakar.

In a chat with The Punch, the spokesman for the Obi-Datti Campaign Organization, Yunusa Tanko, said that those making such claims are only trying to take advantage of Peter Obi’s popularity, and that they are not aware of such alliance.

He said – “As of yesterday, before we left Numan, there was nothing of such nature. We are busy with campaigns. We are not aware of anything like an alliance. I think someone is just trying to cash out on the Obi-Datti ticket.”

What do you have to say about this? Feel free to share your thoughts with us.

Richiehenshaw (

)